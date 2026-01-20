Hero MotoCorp turns Himalayan prayer flags into first-aid kits for bikers

Hero MotoCorp has rolled out a rider safety initiative in the Himalayan region that reworks a familiar cultural symbol into a functional aid for bikers navigating remote terrain.

Conceptualised by Saatchi & Saatchi India, Prayers for Safety reimagines Tibetan prayer flags—commonly tied to motorcycle handlebars during Himalayan rides—as compact first-aid kits. The idea draws from the widespread belief associated with prayer flags as symbols of protection, while addressing a practical gap faced by riders: limited access to immediate medical support.

Motorcycling routes across Manali and Leh–Ladakh have seen a steady rise in adventure tourism, with many riders renting bikes locally. Despite the popularity of these journeys, basic first-aid preparedness is often overlooked, particularly given unpredictable weather, difficult roads and long distances between medical facilities.

The modified prayer flags have been distributed across key biking hubs, including bike rental points, cafés frequented by riders and specially designed dispensers. By integrating safety equipment into an existing riding ritual, the initiative aims to encourage preparedness without disrupting established practices.

Speaking about the activation, Aashish Midha, head of Marketing, Hero MotoCorp, said: “At Hero MotoCorp, rider safety is not an afterthought – it’s a fundamental part of who we are and what we stand for. As the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, we recognize that true mobility means ensuring every rider, every family and every community returns home safely. We believe rider safety is a shared responsibility, especially in environments where basic first aid or medical help is not easily accessible. Prayers for Safety reflects our intent to go beyond business revenue by addressing real on-ground challenges through simple, culturally rooted solutions.”

Kartik Smetacek, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi India, said: “This was one of those ideas that was as useful as it was clever. Not just to identify the problem, but to solve for it in such a simple, elegant way – by transforming something symbolic into something practical. Huge credit to our wonderful clients at Hero MotoCorp for backing the idea and rolling it out at scale.”