Hero Pleasure drives away gender stereotypes with new ad

Unlike its previous ads, this one is not much about the scooter’s features, but more about women empowerment.
There is a commonly believed stereotype that women are bad drivers. Every time there is an accident on the road involving a woman, it is conveniently assumed that she is at fault. Hero MotoCorp’s recent ad for its scooter Hero Pleasure+ XTEC takes this stereotype head-on.
The ad, featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, shows a traffic jam where an uncle passes the oft-heard statement, “Pakka ladki hi chala rahi hogi” (definitely a woman must have been driving). Bhatt turns the statement on its head to point out how women are actually driving the world.
It ‘drives’ the point through with an effective flash mob dance sequence to a rap song. At the end of it, Bhatt and her friends manage to clear the traffic, forcing the uncle to eat his words and say, “Achcha hai ki ladki chala rahi hai” (it is good that a girl is driving).
The ad leaves you with the message that the women driving the world today are driving the new Hero Pleasure+ XTEC.
With this, Hero MotoCorp once again asks, ‘Why should boys have all the fun?’ Unlike its previous ads, this one is not much about the scooter’s features, but more about women empowerment. However, it does give a glimpse into some features, like projector headlights and bluetooth connectivity.
Hero Pleasure positioned it under ‘Why should boys have all the fun?’ since its launch in 2006. Bhatt has been its brand ambassador, replacing Priyanka Chopra, since 2014. Here is a look at some old campaigns.