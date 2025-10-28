Hero VIDA’s Diwali campaign with Ranbir and Anil Kapoor celebrates family, fun, and future mobility

Hero VIDA has launched a new festive campaign for its electric scooter range, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia and produced by Entourage Films, the campaign blends humour, family values, and innovation to showcase the VIDA VX2 Evooter as a symbol of modern, sustainable mobility.

Advertisment

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film presents a lively father-son moment, where Anil Kapoor’s enthusiasm meets Ranbir Kapoor’s wit. Set against the backdrop of festive celebrations, the narrative highlights how the VIDA Evooter combines reliability with smart technology — featuring removable batteries, over 40 smart features, and a contemporary design.

The campaign’s creative concept, developed by Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder, Creativeland Asia, positions Hero VIDA as a brand that unites tradition with technological progress, appealing to India’s new-age families and young consumers seeking eco-friendly innovation.

Produced by the women-led Entourage Films, the campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to storytelling that is engaging, inclusive, and emotionally resonant. The dynamic on-screen pairing of Anil and Ranbir Kapoor adds intergenerational appeal, amplifying the film’s festive energy across digital and television platforms.

With this campaign, Hero VIDA aims to strengthen its position in India’s growing EV market by celebrating progress, connection, and the joy of riding into a smarter, cleaner future.