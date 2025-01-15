Hero Xoom powers ‘Xoom Patrol’ six-part adventure series

Xoom Patrol – Explore Your City Like Never Before, a six-part adventure series that takes scooter-driven exploration to a whole new level has been announced in association with Hero MotoCorp. Streaming on the popular PowerDrift YouTube channel, the show is designed to engage Gen Z and millennial audiences with its dynamic mix of thrill, camaraderie, and scenic discovery.

Powered by the Hero Xoom scooter, Xoom Patrol embodies the spirit of freedom and friendship, bringing together six dynamic creators with distinct styles. The series features an all-star lineup led by host Vineet Kumar, popularly known as Jordindian, alongside Karan Singh, the most followed youngest automobile expert at PowerDrift along with renowned creators like Ahilya Bamroo, Taba Chake, Your Bong Guy, Mac Macha, Wunder Da and Abhishek K.

At the heart of Xoom Patrol is the Hero Xoom scooter, built for adventure with standout features like corner-bending lights, mobile connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and the fastest acceleration in its class. The Xoom is an ideal companion for creators as they tackle diverse terrains and tough roads with ease and confidence. Set against India’s stunning destinations Puducherry, Shillong, Kochi, Coorg, Darjeeling, and Saputara the high-octane series follows creators as they take on unique challenges, infused with thrill, humor, friendship, and the spirit of discovery.

Each episode is infused with local flavours, relatable humour, and a distinctive storytelling approach, offering viewers an unforgettable journey through India’s most stunning and picturesque landscapes.

Ranjivjit Singh, chief business officer – India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero MotoCorp continues to elevate customer engagement with youthful and vibrant initiatives. With ‘Xoom Patrol – Explore Your City Like Never Before’, we are introducing a movement that connects deeply with Gen Z and millennial—a celebration of freedom, camaraderie, and adventure. This initiative underscores our dedication to redefining urban mobility while inspiring the next generation of riders who embrace exploration and live free-spirited lifestyles.”

To boost excitement around the launch of the series, Hero MotoCorp partnered with the popular music creator Yashraj Mukhate to create a UGC campaign. Mukhate's high-energy ‘Xoom Patrol Anthem’ is the official soundtrack of the series. Fans have been invited to create exploration-themed content inspired by the anthem for a chance to win Xoom scooters. Yashraj’s dynamic energy matches the fun-filled spirit of Hero Xoom.

The campaign will run across Hero MotoCorp’s social media platform, featuring influencer collaborations and digital activations to amplify the buzz.

Reflecting on the idea behind the IP Mohit Jagtiani, founder and CEO, Next Narrative said: “We didn’t just create a content IP — we ignited a movement. According to a survey conducted by Kantar, 89% of GenZ (18-26) viewers in India agree that YouTube is the video service they watch the most, outperforming the competitive average (82%). We built a persona around the product, fusing daring narratives, relatable Gen Z figures, and pulse-pounding visuals. It’s more than brand awareness — it’s brand immersion that speaks directly to the fearless spirit of the next generation on a platform they love most.”

Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment added, “With Xoom Patrol, we aimed to redefine the way brands connect with their audiences. By weaving adventure, exploration, and authenticity into an innovative content series, we’ve crafted an experience that speaks directly to the aspirations of India’s Gen Z and millennials. Hero MotoCorp’s Xoom isn’t just a scooter in this story, it's a symbol of freedom, friendship, and the thrill of discovering something new every day."

Rohan Albal, CEO of PowerDrift Studios at PowerDrift said, “PowerDrift has always strived to be a vibrant potpourri of automotive storytelling and entertainment, and the Xoom Patrol series embodies this ethos perfectly. A fantastic creative collaboration with multifaceted influencers, it shines a spotlight on what is undeniably one of the most sought-after scooters in its segment—the Hero Xoom!”