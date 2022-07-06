Hershey India celebrates chocolate crazies among us with its new digital campaign this World Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day is observed on July 7 to celebrate one of the best culinary creations of humankind- Chocolate. It is an age-old saying among chocolate enthusiasts that chocoholics rise early, work hard, and earn money, only to spend it all on chocolates. In keeping with this, Hershey India kick-started its #ChocolateCrazyWithHersheys campaign with tiny love letters to pay homage to chocolate lovers on social media. Leveraging the power of memes, Hershey India shared relatable instances and moments chocolate lovers experience. To further amplify the engagement, the brand also teamed up with social media influencers for creating sketches, to show how far they would go for chocolates.