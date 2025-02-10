Hershey India's new campaign highlights love through everyday gestures

Hershey India, a subsidiary of The Hershey Company, has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign, ‘Sometimes, Love Sounds Like…’, celebrating the many, everyday ways people express love.

The brand has released six short films highlighting simple acts of love, such as checking in on someone, sharing a moment, or offering support. The campaign emphasises that love is often shown through actions rather than words.

Hershey India’s chocolate range, including HERSHEY’S KISSES, EXOTIC DARK, BARS, and CHOCO TUBES, is featured in the campaign, highlighting chocolate as a way to express love.

Commenting on the campaign, Luigi Mirri, GM, Hershey India & APAC, said, “Love is expressed in countless ways, often through the simple, everyday moments we might overlook. With our Valentine’s Day campaign, we’re focusing on how these everyday dialogues can carry meaning. At Hershey, we believe our chocolates are more than just treats; they’re a way of creating moments of goodness - something that lies at the heart of our purpose. This campaign invites consumers to express love on their terms - no grand gestures, just real, relatable moments, adding to the countless micro-occasions where love can be celebrated.”