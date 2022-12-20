Hershey India ropes in Disha Patani as a brand ambassador for SOFIT Plant-based Drink

Disha Patani will join John Abraham to build the brand’s proposition of ‘Fit is Fab.
Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking company, has announced renowned Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani as an ambassador for its plant-based drink brand SOFIT. Known for her dedicated fitness routine, the actress is an inspiration for many health-conscious individuals. Her alliance with SOFIT will further strengthen the brand’s message of ‘Fit is Fab’.
Disha Patani is joining the SOFIT family alongside John Abraham who has been associated with the brand for over 7 years. Disha and John are endorsers of healthy living and their shared values towards health and fitness resonate with the brand’s core message --‘Fit is Fab’.
The star duo will also be seen in SOFIT’s latest TVC, highlighting the significance of staying fit inside-out by making healthy choices for an active lifestyle and urging consumers to adopt it.
Geetika Mehta, managing director, Hershey India, asserted, “SOFIT is a brand of strategic importance for Hershey India. With consumers becoming increasingly health conscious and moving towards mindful eating, Disha Patani is an ideal fit for SOFIT. She is an epitome of fitness and complements the brand brilliantly. We are thrilled to have her on board.”
Talking about her association with SOFIT, Disha Patani said, “I am super excited to be partnering with SOFIT. It personifies the attributes of a healthy and active lifestyle, and this aspect makes it an apt choice for fitness enthusiasts. I strongly believe that when you’re fit from the inside, you feel fab on the outside and SOFIT does exactly that.”
John Abraham added, “I am delighted to welcome Disha to the SOFIT family. I have a long-standing alliance with SOFIT and have had a great experience working with the brand. My affinity towards the brand is inspired by our common belief in health and fitness. As advocates for healthy living, I hope Disha and I continue to inspire consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle through our association with SOFIT.”