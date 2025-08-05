Hershey India’s Rakhsha Bandhan ad expands beyond the brother-sister bond

Hershey India has launched its Raksha Bandhan campaign, ‘Bonds Unwrapped with HERSHEY’S’. The campaign highlights different relationships, including brother-sister, long-distance friendships, and father-daughter, associated with the festival.

Traditionally viewed as a celebration of the brother-sister bond, Rakhi has grown into a festival that honours all those who stand by us like siblings - whether it’s a friend, a parent, or someone who feels like family. Recognising this shift, Hershey India brings its own sweet twist to the festival with a film honoring the modern rituals and a specially curated gifting range.

The campaign focuses on how people today express love in more inclusive ways. The film shows various Rakhi moments, including sisters celebrating together, friends exchanging surprises, and a father-daughter celebrating, emphasising that the bond matters more than the label.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kamy Devaguptapu, marketing director, Hershey India & APAC, said, "At Hershey India, we believe that festivals are a reflection of the times we live in. Raksha Bandhan, today, is about the people who protect, uplift, and stand by us, regardless of traditional roles. With our new campaign and curated chocolate gift packs, we want to help consumers express this modern sentiment in a sweet, thoughtful way. Through this, we hope to deepen emotional connections and make Rakhi feel even more personal.”

To elevate the experience further, each HERSHEY’S Premium Gift Pack comes with a QR code on the packaging. When scanned, it allows consumers to create a personalised AR greeting that can be instantly shared with their loved ones.

The gift packs include HERSHEY’S KISSES and HERSHEY’S EXOTIC DARK chocolates. They are available across modern trade, general trade, e-commerce, and q-commerce platforms.