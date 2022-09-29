HERSHEY’S KISSES new campaign with Shraddha Kapoor enables ‘Everyday Endearing moments of affection across relationships'

The brand beautifully captures how HERSHEY’S KISSES acts as a catalyst to make moments special in a household.
Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, one of the world’s leading snacking companies, has unveiled new communication for its iconic brand HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolates, featuring brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. Staying true to its brand value of enabling warm connections across relationships and moments, the new TVC is an addition to its campaign ‘Say it with a Kiss’.
The film opens in a homely setup with a young girl planting a seed. She is seen nurturing it across different days and seasons; and develops an emotional bond with it, as the seed turns into a thriving plant. However, one day she comes home to find the plant withered, making her sad. Shraddha enters the scene and shares a HERSHEY’S KISSES with her, in a gesture to express affection and uplift the moment. They relish the melt-in-mouth HERSHEY’S KISSES chocolate and start working on repairing the plant together with fresh optimism.
