Hershey's summer campaign 'Slurp Up the Fun' focuses on the delicious flavors of its Milkshake range

Hershey India, a part of The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking and confectionary company, has launched a new digital campaign, ‘Slurp Up the Fun’, with the introduction of Cashew Butterscotch Ice Cream Flavor Milkshake. The brand has curated a novel blend of cashew nuts and butterscotch ice cream flavor, based on latest consumer trends and research for distinctive and exotic Milkshake flavors.
The campaign, 'Slurp Up the Fun', emphasizes the indulgent experience of consuming HERSHEY’S Milkshake. It is designed to resonate with consumers of all age groups, encouraging them to explore new and exciting flavors of HERSHEY’S Milkshake to beat the heat this summer. The digital film opens with a group of kids who seem bored and tired and are then directed to the lip-smacking range of HERSHEY’S Milkshake by their mother. Upon tasting the delicious HERSHEY’S Milkshake, they instantly feel refreshed. The film showcases how HERSHEY’S Milkshake range offers consumers with the perfect antidote to a steamy summer day.
Talking about the campaign, Geetika Mehta, managing director, Hershey India, asserted, "Hershey's iconic Milkshake is a huge hit with our consumers, so we wanted to create a new experience this summer by introducing an all-new delicious variant. Cashew Butterscotch Ice Cream Flavor Milkshake expands our premium Milkshake portfolio across India. This will be another step in creating a brand that is connected with our consumers and their preferences."
Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India, shared his insight on the new campaign, “Summers make an ideal time for consumers to indulge in Milkshake and HERSHEY’S delectable range of Milkshake make it a delightful summer quencher. The upbeat digital creative celebrates all things fun, thereby urging consumers to ‘Slurp Up the Fun’ with our range of exciting milkshake flavors. We are thrilled to take the digital route to introduce an all-new exotic variant, Cashew Butterscotch Ice Cream Flavor Milkshake, and we are confident it will receive much love from consumers.”
Hershey India has always been at the forefront of innovation in the chocolate, beverage, and adjacencies categories. The launch of this new flavor is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing its customers with unique and delicious products.
Cashew Butterscotch Ice Cream Flavor Milkshake is available across all channels, modern retail outlets and e-commerce platforms at Rs. 40 for 180ml pack. The new variant will be an extension to the existing range of Milkshake flavors – Chocolate, Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry, Cookies n Crème, and Almond.
Hershey India has activated a strong digital media plan across social media platforms, YouTube and OTT to promote the campaign.