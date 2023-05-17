Hershey's summer campaign 'Slurp Up the Fun' focuses on the delicious flavors of its Milkshake range

The campaign, 'Slurp Up the Fun', emphasizes the indulgent experience of consuming HERSHEY’S Milkshake. It is designed to resonate with consumers of all age groups, encouraging them to explore new and exciting flavors of HERSHEY’S Milkshake to beat the heat this summer. The digital film opens with a group of kids who seem bored and tired and are then directed to the lip-smacking range of HERSHEY’S Milkshake by their mother. Upon tasting the delicious HERSHEY’S Milkshake, they instantly feel refreshed. The film showcases how HERSHEY’S Milkshake range offers consumers with the perfect antidote to a steamy summer day.