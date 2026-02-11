Hershey’s taps into PDA norms in new Valentine’s campaign

The Hershey’s brand has rolled out a new campaign titled ‘Giving Kisses is hard, but there is Hershey’s Kisses!’, built around the cultural hesitation associated with public displays of affection in India.

The campaign uses the brand’s name to frame chocolates as a socially acceptable expression of affection. The digital film portrays young couples navigating awkward moments around public displays of affection, before turning to Hershey’s Kisses as an alternative gesture.

Beyond digital, the campaign includes location-based outdoor installations across Mumbai, using contextual messaging to reinforce the idea. The brand also partnered with Zepto at a Valentine-themed event, where a ‘Kisses Booth’ encouraged participants to exchange chocolates. On social media, a collaboration with Close-up invited users to create personalised music videos and gift Hershey’s Kisses during Valentine-linked occasions.

Commenting on the campaign, Kamy Devaguptapu, director India & APAC Market said:

“In India, expressing love openly can be complicated, but sharing joy shouldn’t be. This Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating the beauty of connection with a playful twist on our name. ‘Giving Kisses is Hard, but there’s Hershey’s Kisses’ acknowledges that while giving kisses might invite judgment, giving Hershey’s Kisses is simple, sweet, and universally welcomed. Our campaign recognizes the cultural realities young Indians navigate while empowering them to share affection in their own way—making Hershey’s Kisses the perfect, delightful gesture of love that everyone can embrace.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sarvesh Raikar, president, (Creative) said: “Many brands have various takes on Valentine’s Day. We wanted to have our own unique little point of view. Afterall, Kisses are one the world’s most distinct chocolates. India has always had a strong POV on PDA and the conversations peak around Valentine’s Day. Unlike the west, kisses aren’t the easiest thing for people in love to give and take. We thought this could be a beautiful, unique space for kisses to own in India’s peculiar cultural context. Giving and receiving kisses needn’t be so hard! It’s after all, the most fundamental expression of love.”

The campaign spans digital, outdoor and on-ground activations across Mumbai and Delhi.