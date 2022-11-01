Hershey’s ‘treats’ India to a #HersheyliciousHalloween with its Halloween campaign

Speaking about the Halloween campaign, Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India said, “Hershey's, our premium, indulgent, chocolate brand, enables endearing moments of affection, be it on special occasions, festivals or everyday moments. Through the year, through unique campaigns, we have celebrated key occasions of ‘Valentine’s, Rakhi, Diwali’. With the #HersheyliciousHalloween campaign, is yet another effort, of encouraging customers to the many ways in which chocolates can be a part of their celebratory moments and they can ‘Say it with a kiss’. We are establishing a culture-shaping movement in India by giving people the opportunity to experience Halloween together for the first time. Halloween is one of the biggest micro-occasions that is picking up in India, given it’s timing between Diwali and Winter and the popularity amongst GEN Z and young urban Millennials. With this campaign the larger thought is to generate excitement about this occasion and get Indians to share their stories of celebrating their ‘First Halloween’ the Hershey India way.”