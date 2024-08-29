Hettich India taps Wondrlab Network as new creative partner

“We are excited to partner with Wondrlab as we embark on a journey to redefine the brand’s narrative and take the brand forward. Their creative vision aligns with our goal of elevating the emotional resonance of our brand while staying true to our legacy of innovation and functionality. We believe this partnership will help us communicate how our solutions bring everyday magic into homes, making Hettich not just a choice for functionality but a brand that enhances lifestyles," said Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO, Hettich India & SAARC.