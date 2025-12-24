Hettich’s AI-led Christmas campaign spotlights the power of quiet listening

Christmas is typically associated with celebration, conversation and constant activity. Hettich’s latest festive campaign takes a different route by highlighting silence as a meaningful part of modern living.

With its Christmas initiative titled #GiftYourSilence, Hettich draws from a core brand value that already exists in its products—soft-close drawers, seamless hinges and calm, uncluttered spaces. The campaign builds on a simple insight: not every moment calls for advice or solutions. Often, people just want to be heard.

The idea is brought to life through a series of AI-led films that centre on listening as an act of care. Each film opens with an intimate visual of Santa Claus seated in a warm, festive setting. He listens quietly, without interruption, as someone beside him speaks freely. The emphasis remains on presence rather than response, with silence positioned as the gift.

Adding a light-hearted touch, one of the films features a dog, given the space to express itself freely, reinforcing the campaign’s theme in a playful way.

Through #GiftYourSilence, Hettich uses the festive season to underline a quieter message - one that encourages people to pause, listen and simply be present with those around them.