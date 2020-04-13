Hey smoker, has lockdown made you quit yet? Nicotex makes a case...

It takes 21 days to make or break a habit. Nicotex urges smokers to quit smoking with a #21daychallenge.
While the nation fights against the rapidly spreading COVID-19, this lockdown, combined with social isolation is the ideal time for people to invest in themselves. Amidst this lockdown, people following the norms of social distancing are at home building a new habit and embarking on the idea of healthy living. Keeping this in context, this period can also be utilised as the time to give up on some bad habits.
Nicotex, a well-known brand in the smoking cessation category has introduced a ‘21 Days to Quit Smoking' Challenge. Nicotex has often been a constant aid for smokers who wish to quit the habit. While the nation practices social distancing, Nicotex urges smokers to distance themselves from cigarettes. They also highlight the health hazards one puts themself in by continuing this habit at such times.
According to WHO, smoking damages the lungs and weakens your immune system, which makes the person more vulnerable to COVID-19. They also state that while smoking, the fingers come directly in contact with the lips and increases the possibility of transmitting the virus from hand to mouth. Hence to be safe and healthy during this growing pandemic spread, it is advisable to quit smoking at the earliest.
They also emphasize the established fact that it takes around 21 days for developing or breaking a habit thereby urging people to not smoke in these 21 days of lockdown. This would mean that the chances of the person not being tempted to smoke after those 21 days are quite high.
Commenting on this campaign Shivam Puri, CEO Cipla Health said, “As the entire country is taking efforts to practice social distancing and build immunity to combat potential threats of COVID-19, it is also the best time to distance oneself from the habit of smoking. During these times as much as a poor immune system can make individuals increasingly susceptible to the virus, smoking can damage the lungs and make a person more vulnerable. We are hence reaching out to all smokers to give up smoking and adopt a healthier lifestyle. We believe you can!”
However, Nicotex states that this challenge might seem to be a herculean task to many smokers, hence further encouraging them to work on the principle of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT.) That is where Nicotex as a brand comes in, Nicotex for long has been helping smokers in their journey to quit smoking. Nicotine chewing gum is also the most preferred form of NRT among smokers in India. It can also be said that this campaign is rolled out at an ideal time when the whole world is at a standstill and gives you ample time to work out this challenge to quit smoking.