Hey smoker, has lockdown made you quit yet? Nicotex makes a case...

However, Nicotex states that this challenge might seem to be a herculean task to many smokers, hence further encouraging them to work on the principle of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT.) That is where Nicotex as a brand comes in, Nicotex for long has been helping smokers in their journey to quit smoking. Nicotine chewing gum is also the most preferred form of NRT among smokers in India. It can also be said that this campaign is rolled out at an ideal time when the whole world is at a standstill and gives you ample time to work out this challenge to quit smoking.