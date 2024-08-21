HGS Interactive secured the E-Commerce launch mandate for Streax Craft

Dheeraj Arora, managing director and CEO, Hygienic Research Institute, said, "As part of our commitment to continuous product development, we are excited to introduce Streax Craft under our Streax brand. This e-commerce exclusive brand is tailored to meet specific hair care needs with vibrant packaging and exceptional product quality. We anticipate it will make a significant impact in the personal care space on e-commerce platforms. We are eager to collaborate with HGS Interactive to bring this project to life.”