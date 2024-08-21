HGS Interactive secured the E-Commerce launch mandate for Streax Craft

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
HGS Interactive, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency and part of tech-led CX company Hinduja Global Solutions, has secured the ecommerce launch mandate for Streax Craft, an upcoming sub brand for Streax India.
Streax Craft is set to revolutionise the home-based professional hair care market with its Repair and Strength range, designed specifically for damaged and treated hair. HGS Interactive will spearhead the creation of all ecommerce launch content, including A+ content, banners, and strategic launch communications, ensuring the brand’s value proposition is effectively communicated to its target audience.
Sachin Karweer, business head at HGS Interactive said, “We are thrilled to work with Streax for the launch of Streax Craft. Our focus on creative innovation and strategic insight aims to establish Streax Craft as a leading name in the Indian hair care market, offering a professional hair care regime for home use.”
Dheeraj Arora, managing director and CEO, Hygienic Research Institute, said, "As part of our commitment to continuous product development, we are excited to introduce Streax Craft under our Streax brand. This e-commerce exclusive brand is tailored to meet specific hair care needs with vibrant packaging and exceptional product quality. We anticipate it will make a significant impact in the personal care space on e-commerce platforms. We are eager to collaborate with HGS Interactive to bring this project to life.”