Hide & Seek unveils new campaign Start Your Story

The commercial was conceptualized by DDB Mudra.
Parle has announced the launch of a new campaign for its premium sweet cookie brand, Hide & Seek. With this campaign, Parle aims to explore multiple touchpoints to generate buzz and create excitement around the brand.
Hide & Seek has been a premium brand with very strong brand equity across the country since its launch in 1996, and is made with real chocolate chips, making it India’s most loved chocolate chip cookie.
The new campaign, titled "Start your story with Hide & Seek," features a TV commercial with two young protagonists who meet on a tennis court. The ad showcases how Hide & Seek cookies can be a catalyst for connecting with a special someone
Commenting on the campaign, Mayank, senior category head at Parle Products, said, "As we continue to expand our reach in the international markets, we remain dedicated to providing the Indian consumers with premium products that offer great taste. Hide & Seek has been our flagship brand in the premium sweet cookies segment and we are thrilled to introduce this new campaign to our audience. We believe that the 'Start your story with Hide & Seek' campaign will help strengthen the brand's position in the market and reinforce our commitment to delivering the best chocolate experience to our consumers."
Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer at DDB Mudra Group, added, "Hide & Seek cookies have been synonymous with the best chocolate experience in the sweet cookie segment for years. Our aim with this campaign is to remind our target audience to not hide from the one they seek. The film portrays this message in a charming, lively, and enjoyable way."
Campaign Credits:
∙ Client – Parle Products Private Limited
∙ Brand – Parle Platina Hide and Seek Chocolate Chip Cookies
∙ Senior Category Head – Mayank Shah
∙ Senior Brand Manager – Kaizeen Writer
∙ Deputy Brand Manager – Parag Kelshikar
∙ Creative Agency – DDB Mudra
∙ Production House – Mothership Productions
∙ Director – Gaurav Gupta