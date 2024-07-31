Hilton launches 'Wedding Diaries' to redefine Indian weddings

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Wedding Diaries introduces ‘Wedding Ambassador’, an expert serving as the bridge between the family and the hotel, working closely with couples to deliver personalised services.
Hilton India today relaunched a reimagined version of its flagship ‘Wedding Diaries’ initiative which launched in 2021. Departing from the traditional and often chaotic wedding planning process, Wedding Diaries introduces ‘Wedding Ambassador’, an expert serving as the bridge between the family and the hotel, working closely with couples to deliver personalised services.
From the initial consultation to the final celebration, Hilton’s Wedding Ambassador will oversee every detail, ensuring a seamless and stress-free wedding experience. By managing the complexities of wedding planning, Hilton aims to create unforgettable experiences for couples. A comprehensive digital campaign featuring a series of video assets will be rolled out across multiple platforms.
This campaign is marked by a new video film shot in Conrad Pune, Hilton’s flagship luxury property in India and is backed by a digital approach, anchored by video content pieces crafted by MagicCircle Communications. The assets portray the playful banter and friendly competition between a bride and a groom, capturing the spirit of one-upmanship that enlivens every Indian wedding and how the wedding ambassador plays a crucial role in curating the surprise elements behind the celebrations. The background score plays an original wedding song beautifully reflecting the vibrance and festive essence of grand Indian celebrations.
Hilton has partnered with renowned celebrity chefs to curate culinary experiences tailored to each couple's unique preferences and cultural traditions. Additionally, ‘Khushiyan by Hilton’, the brand’s festive gifting concept extends itself to feature a dedicated team of halwais who will sweeten the entire event with their master touch of premium sweet treats. ‘Khushiyan by Hilton’, can also be customised from local sweets to international delights catering to the diverse Indian palate.
In line with Hilton's sustainability objectives, the Wedding Diaries experience allows for guests to opt for a Carbon Neutral Meeting by purchasing carbon offsets from Hilton’s partner ClimeCo. Couples can choose to celebrate their special day with reduced environmental impact through our Meet with Purpose offering, which incorporates greener practices to reduce the carbon, water and waste footprint of the event, as well as options for sustainable F&B such as the use of locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. Additionally, this initiative involves collaboration with certified vendors who adhere to stringent environmentally responsible practices.
Manish Tolani, vice president and commercial director, South Asia, Hilton, said "The launch of Wedding Diaries is a pivotal moment for us, underscoring Hilton’s commitment to providing exceptional wedding experiences in the country. Driven by the insight that the planning process involved in weddings is immensely taxing and stressful for everyone involved, we wanted to tackle core issue to reinvent and refresh our wedding diaries package. Our goal is to simplify the process and deliver a personalised experience that reflects each couple’s unique style and preferences. Hilton’s wedding ambassador showcases our signature Hilton hospitality and helps families realise their vision and deliver the ‘forever’ experience. With ‘Wedding Diaries’ in place, we are committed to overseeing every detail to ensure reliability and excellence in execution.”
Gaurangi Mathur, senior creative director, MagicCircle Communications added, "As a full-service agency, we recognise and value Hilton’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive wedding experience. Our goal with the Wedding Diaries campaign was to capture Hilton’s signature warmth and hospitality, highlighting the meticulous care they offer to families and couples who wish to host their wedding in a Hilton property. It was an exciting challenge to integrate Hilton's ethos into this campaign and showcase their focus on curating memorable wedding experiences."
The campaign is set to launch on July 31 across major digital platforms. Hilton is actively pursuing strategic co-branding partnerships, aiming to enhance visibility and engagement while extending the campaign’s influence across key markets. In the coming weeks, Hilton will extend its global marketing platform, ‘Hilton. For The Stay’ with new partnerships and investments tailored to the vibrant Indian market. Building on its continued investment in India, Hilton is set to roll out additional tie-ups with prominent personalities from the world of entertainment and sport.