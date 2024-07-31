Hilton launches 'Wedding Diaries' to redefine Indian weddings

Manish Tolani, vice president and commercial director, South Asia, Hilton, said "The launch of Wedding Diaries is a pivotal moment for us, underscoring Hilton’s commitment to providing exceptional wedding experiences in the country. Driven by the insight that the planning process involved in weddings is immensely taxing and stressful for everyone involved, we wanted to tackle core issue to reinvent and refresh our wedding diaries package. Our goal is to simplify the process and deliver a personalised experience that reflects each couple’s unique style and preferences. Hilton’s wedding ambassador showcases our signature Hilton hospitality and helps families realise their vision and deliver the ‘forever’ experience. With ‘Wedding Diaries’ in place, we are committed to overseeing every detail to ensure reliability and excellence in execution.”