Himalaya aims to educate about gum health with humour in #Itstartswithgums campaign

It uses three digital video clips (DVCs) to raise awareness and educate consumers about the importance of healthy gums.
Himalaya Wellness Company, India's wellness brand, today announced the launch of its latest campaign, #ItStartsWithGums, focused on raising awareness about the importance of gum health in India. Led by three digital films, the campaign aims to highlight the significance of maintaining healthy gums for overall oral wellness.
#ItStartsWithGums campaign aims to educate consumers about the often-overlooked role of gums in maintaining good oral hygiene. Many Indians experiencing symptoms like bad breath, bleeding gums while brushing, or pain while eating, are often unaware that the root cause of these problems is unhealthy gums.
The #ItStartsWithGums campaign utilises a multi-channel approach including a series of digital films that have gone live YouTube and Facebook, engaging digital displays at Bengaluru airport, an extensive influencer activation led by dentists and health experts, and free oral care check-up camps organised at corporates and residential societies. These efforts were designed to celebrate Gum Health Day and educate the public about the importance of proactive gum care including the use of specialised products.
With a subtle touch of humour, all the films convey a serious message about gum health. In each video, a person experiences a common oral issue like pain while eating, bleeding while brushing, and bad breath. An expert intervenes, revealing the true culprit – unhealthy gums – emphasizing the importance of good gum care for overall oral well-being. Tied to Gum Health Day, the videos promote Himalaya Ayurveda Gum Care Toothpaste as the expert solution for better gums.
Commenting on the campaign, Ragini Hariharan, marketing director for Personal Care and Hygiene, Himalaya Wellness said, “At Himalaya, we believe that good oral health begins with healthy gums. The #ItStartsWithGums campaign reinforces Himalaya's commitment to promoting holistic oral health, with a particular focus on the often-neglected aspect of gum care. By educating and engaging with our consumers, we aim to create a culture of holistic oral care through Ayurvedic wisdom, ensuring brighter smiles and better overall well-being for everyone.”
According to the Indian Dental Association, a staggering 95% of Indians suffer from some form of gum disease. However, many of them may not be aware of the issues. This campaign aims to address this gap in awareness by highlighting how neglecting gum health can lead to numerous oral problems while also emphasising the importance of early detection and taking action before issues become more severe and potentially irreversible.
Karan Arora, category manager for Oral Care for Himalaya Wellness Company, adds “To specifically work on making the gums healthy, we have developed the Himalaya Ayurveda Gum Care Toothpaste. It is a holistic Ayurvedic formulation, with 13 time-tested herbs, based on the traditional and trusted practices of Ayurveda Danta Swasthya and modern science to remove plaque, fight germs in the gums and also tighten them.”