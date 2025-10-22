Himalaya BabyCare celebrates trust and love with new campaign

After more than 15 years of shaping Himalaya’s personal care communication, 82.5 Communications has now taken on the Himalaya BabyCare mandate, marking a significant expansion of its partnership with the wellness brand.

The campaign, centered around a playful film, imagines a press conference after an “All India Tiny Talk Summit” where babies themselves are the spokespeople. When asked about their favorite influencers, one baby replies “Maa,” symbolizing the irreplaceable bond of trust with mothers, while another says “Doctor,” underscoring parents’ faith in pediatric guidance. The lighthearted setup delivers a simple message — Himalaya BabyCare isn’t just trusted or prescribed; it’s loved by the ones it cares for the most.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director, Himalaya Wellness Company, said: “At Himalaya BabyCare, our journey has always been guided by the belief that babies come first. This campaign beautifully captures that sentiment by giving a voice to the very ones we care for the most—babies. Being loved by babies is the highest form of trust we could earn, and it is made possible by the confidence mothers and doctors place in our products.



This campaign reinforces our belief that babies are our top priority, and safety is at the forefront when we design products to meet their specific needs. At Himalaya BabyCare, we remain committed to delivering Nature’s best for babies and a worry-free experience for moms—continuing our journey of nurturing babies with care and confidence.”

The film has been adapted into eight languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali — to connect with families across India. Adding a modern touch, the campaign uses AI-generated talking babies, enhancing its humor and emotional appeal.

With this initiative, Himala82ya BabyCare continues to position itself as a trusted baby care partner that blends Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary innovation, ensuring gentle and effective care for every child.