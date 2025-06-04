Himalaya BabyCare launches 'Maa Ka Bharosa' campaign celebrating mother's trust

Himalaya BabyCare, the baby care brand has unveiled its new campaign -“Maa Ka Bharosa”- a heartfelt celebration of the deep bond of trust shared with millions of mothers across the country.

As part of this campaign, a series of emotionally resonant digital video commercials (DVCs) have been launched across social and digital platforms, capturing real moments of care, connection, and trust between mothers and their babies - moments that Himalaya has gently supported for decades.

The campaign features six digital video commercials (DVCs), each centered around a hero product—Gentle Baby Lotion, Gentle Baby Shampoo, Gentle Baby Wash, Gentle Baby Soap, Crème cleansing bar and Baby Crème —bringing to life the everyday rituals through which mothers express their love and trust. From massage time to bath time, these stories highlight how Himalaya BabyCare is more than just a product—it’s a partner in parenting.

Because for mothers, choosing baby care is about more than just products—it’s about peace of mind. ‘Maa Ka Bharosa’ campaign reinforces Himalaya’s unique approach of combining nature’s purity, Ayurvedic wisdom, and modern science to deliver safe, gentle care from the very first day.

“Every Himalaya BabyCare product is thoughtfully created to offer the best of nature and science, with up to 99% ingredients of natural origin, pH 5.5 balance, and a commitment to purity and safety,” said Chakravarthi N V, director – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company. “This campaign is a tribute to the everyday strength and care of mothers, and a celebration of the trust they’ve placed in Himalaya over the years.”

The campaign showcases Himalaya BabyCare’s commitment to holistic, safe, and effective baby care through a unique blend of nature, science, and Ayurveda. Each product is thoughtfully formulated with nourishing ingredients like Olive Oil, Almond Oil, Licorice, and Aloe Vera, inspired by nature to provide gentle care.

From massage time to bedtime, Himalaya BabyCare remains a constant companion—offering gentle, effective care that builds everyday bonding between moms and their little ones.