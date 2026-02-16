Himalaya BabyCare revamps packaging as part of sustainability push

Himalaya BabyCare, has introduced a refreshed packaging design across its entire Gentle Baby Care Range, as part of sustainability effort. The new packaging combines improved usability, thoughtful design, and a strong environmental focus, reflecting Himalaya BabyCare’s continued efforts to reduce plastic waste and create meaningful impact.

In line with its sustainability roadmap, the brand’s redesigned packaging is projected to eliminate the use of 500 tons of plastic over the next five years, cutting consumption by approximately 100 tons annually. The initiative also reflects a growing shift among parents who are increasingly mindful of the environmental impact of everyday choices and are seeking products that align with a more responsible future for their children.

The new packaging launch is supported by a digital film that taps into a shared parental concern - the future our children will inherit. Set at a parents’ meet, the film opens with a though-provoking conversation around the growing burden of plastic waste and its long-term impact. What follows is a relatable exchange that reflects a belief many parents hold today, that protecting children goes beyond daily care routines and extends to the choices we make for the world around them.

Through this narrative, Himalaya BabyCare reinforces how mindful actions like reducing plastic through thoughtful packaging can collectively help build a cleaner, kinder, and sustainable future for the next generation.

Commenting on the thought behind the change, N. V. Chakravarthi, director – BabyCare, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “At Himalaya BabyCare, our responsibility goes beyond creating gentle and safe products for babies today. Every decision we make is guided by our belief that while babies deserve the best of Nature’s nourishment, caring for Nature is essential to ensure a healthier world for our children tomorrow. BabyCare’s packaging transformation reflects our commitment to supporting the future of children by reducing plastic waste and staying true to our promise of gentle care that is good for our babies and good for our planet.”

The refreshed packs feature a cleaner, modern visual language with enhanced labelling for easy readability. Thoughtfully designed with parents in mind, the new packaging offers better ergonomics, grip, and stability—making everyday use hassle-free without compromising quality or safety.

The digital film has been developed in Hindi, with adaptations across ten additional regional languages, namely Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati, and Marathi, enabling deeper resonance across diverse communities.

With this initiative, Himalaya BabyCare reiterates its belief that baby care goes beyond skincare. It is about shaping the world our children will inherit – sustainably and in harmony with Nature.