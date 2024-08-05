Himalaya BabyCare sets up feeding rooms at airports and railway stations to support new mothers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new campaign, executed by Social Panga, is part of the brand's ongoing series raising awareness about breastfeeding.
Himalaya BabyCare, a part of Himalaya Wellness Company, a wellness brand has released a film on the occasion of Breast Feeding Week. Himalaya BabyCare has been working towards raising awareness of challenges faced by new mothers, especially around breastfeeding.
This film highlights the brand’s initiatives to support the mother in her new journey. Himalaya BabyCare has set up close to 265 feeding rooms at public places like airports and railway stations, enabling more than 30 lakh new moms to breastfeed outdoors, without any hassle or judgement.
This film has been launched across digital platforms and airports and will be promoted during the entire Breastfeeding Week.
Speaking on the latest film Sunitha Natarajan, director - digital strategy, Social Panga said, "As we commemorate Breastfeeding Week, it's vital to acknowledge the power of collective support in empowering mothers to make informed decisions about their health and their baby's well-being. Effective communication plays a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and addressing the challenges mothers face. Through collaboration, we can foster a supportive environment that emboldens mothers to breastfeed with confidence. We are thrilled to have joined forces with the Himalaya BabyCare team to amplify awareness around Breastfeeding Week and promote a culture of support for nursing mothers."
Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga said, “We are glad to be part of Himalaya BabyCare’s initiative for breastfeeding women. Himalaya BabyCare has always been the leader when it comes to mothers and babies and helping them create a larger digital presence has been exciting. Women still feel judged and uncomfortable when it comes to breastfeeding in public and with this film we want to showcase the support provided by Himalaya BabyCare on the 265 feeding pods planted across India.”