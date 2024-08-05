Himalaya BabyCare sets up feeding rooms at airports and railway stations to support new mothers

Speaking on the latest film Sunitha Natarajan, director - digital strategy, Social Panga said, "As we commemorate Breastfeeding Week, it's vital to acknowledge the power of collective support in empowering mothers to make informed decisions about their health and their baby's well-being. Effective communication plays a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and addressing the challenges mothers face. Through collaboration, we can foster a supportive environment that emboldens mothers to breastfeed with confidence. We are thrilled to have joined forces with the Himalaya BabyCare team to amplify awareness around Breastfeeding Week and promote a culture of support for nursing mothers."