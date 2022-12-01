Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion launches new campaign

Conceptualized by FCB Ulka, in the TV commercial, we see a young girl troubled with the problem of dry skin as her friend is dressed up for them to go for an outing together. After trying various home remedies, we see her friend recommending her Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion and it is highlighted that it is the perfect remedy for the natural problem of dry skin without an unpleasant odor and stickiness. Later, the girl is seen using the lotion and it is highlighted how the products’ natural ingredients of pure cocoa butter, wheat germ oil, and plant-based glycerin are a must for your skincare routine to eliminate dryness. Moreover, it is fragrant, non-sticky and a convenient solution for winter dryness.

