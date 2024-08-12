Himalaya onboards Aditya Roy Kapur as the face of its new lifestyle brand 'PartySmart'

Speaking on this association, Ragini Hariharan, marketing director - beauty and personal care, Himalaya Wellness said, "We are thrilled to welcome Aditya Roy Kapur to the Himalaya PartySmart family. His widespread appeal and commitment to wellness perfectly align with our mission to promote responsible and enjoyable celebrations, especially as we establish ourselves as a more holistic lifestyle brand. With Aditya on board, we look forward to inspiring more people to prioritize their health while having a good time."