Himalaya Kajal brings festive 'Sm-eye-le' campaign with Kalyani Priyadarshan

Speaking on the collaboration, Ragini Hariharan, marketing director - beauty and personal care, Himalaya Wellness, said, "Kajal has always been more than just a cosmetic product; it's a symbol of tradition, beauty, and confidence for women. Eyes are such a critical part of your expression. Our approach is grounded in the concept of "sm-eye-le," which highlights that when the eyes smile, the entire face brightens. By fostering this effect, we ensure the whole face radiates. This festive season, we are excited to bring the concept of 'Sm-eye-ling' to life through our association with Kalyani Priyadarshan. Her grace and charm perfectly align with our brand values, and we are confident that this partnership will resonate deeply with our audience in Kerala making Himalaya Kajal the go-to choice for festive makeup."