Himalaya launches a new Equity Campaign that Inspires consumers to prioritize Wellness

Himalaya Wellness Company, one of India’s leading wellness brands, has launched a new Equity campaign which inspires consumers across age groups to prioritize health and wellness. This campaign brings to life Himalaya’s vision of “Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart”.
Through the last eight decades, Himalaya has been championing health & wellness, which the world today wants to embrace. Himalaya believes that the world would be a happier place if each of us prioritize our health and wellness. The new campaign aims at drawing attention to the shift in our lifestyles and the importance of preventive healthcare for good health and well-being.
Speaking on the campaign, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director - consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “At Himalaya, we believe that wellness is the real happiness. This brand film reiterates our commitment to creating awareness of the role of wellness for healthy and happy living. Himalaya has pioneered and developed a range of head to heel consumer products, reinforcing our vision of Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart.
Damodaran Nair, president & head of office, FCB Bangalore, commented, “Over the last couple of years, we’ve all realised the importance of health and wellness in some way or another. It was the right time for a brand like Himalaya, which has pioneered wellness and built its legacy for over 90 years, to re-instil and reiterate the role of wellness in our daily lives. The old saying ‘health is wealth’ has never been truer, and Himalaya goes one step further to say, ‘wellness is true happiness’.”
Romit Nair, executive creative head, FCB Bangalore, states, “With the demands of an active lifestyle, consumers have realised the importance of adopting preventive health care for their wellbeing and happiness. Everyone at some point in their life has said ‘kaash’, when they realise they could have done something to avoid a difficult health situation. Himalaya equity campaign is based on this consumer insight.”