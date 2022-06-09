Himalaya launches a new Equity Campaign that Inspires consumers to prioritize Wellness

Damodaran Nair, president & head of office, FCB Bangalore, commented, “Over the last couple of years, we’ve all realised the importance of health and wellness in some way or another. It was the right time for a brand like Himalaya, which has pioneered wellness and built its legacy for over 90 years, to re-instil and reiterate the role of wellness in our daily lives. The old saying ‘health is wealth’ has never been truer, and Himalaya goes one step further to say, ‘wellness is true happiness’.”