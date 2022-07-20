Himalaya launches new TVC campaign showcasing the science to solve pimples

The campaign has been created by 82.5 Communications, Bangalore.
Himalaya Wellness Company, one of India’s leading wellness brands, has launched a new campaign on its flagship Purifying Neem Face Wash explaining the science behind pimples and how to solve them. Weaved around the key message, ‘Pimple ke liye soap ki nahi, science ki maano’, Himalaya empowers consumers with the knowledge and science behind the clinically proven benefits of its purifying neem face wash as compared to a soap, which can aggravate pimples.
The campaign is based on the story of a teenager who, on getting her first pimple asks her elder sister of the science behind pimples. The elder sister shares her knowledge and tells her worried younger sister that the best way to manage pimples is to keep the facial skin healthy and avoid using soap on face, which could make pimples come back again. To this, the teenager skeptically asks her why she should not use soap. The elder sister then demonstrates with a comparative test on a flower petal (connoting facial skin) how soap can damage skin and lead to recurrence of pimples while Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash which has the goodness of Neem and Turmeric is clinically proven to prevent pimples and give healthy skin.
Commenting on the campaign, Rahul Panchal, general manager – Skin Care, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “Himalaya has been a pioneer in offering safe, effective, and trusted skin care solutions for decades. “Every Himalaya product aims at solving consumers’ day-to-day personal care problems, and this vision embodies the brand’s mission of bringing Wellness in every Home and Happiness in every Heart. Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash is one of our flagship skin care products that has gained trust of crores of Indians to discover ‘pimple-free healthy skin’. With this new campaign, our aim is to educate the consumers and bring to forefront the scientific proof of our efficacy-superiority over the regular face-cleansers.”
Abhinav Chugh, category manager – Face Wash, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “Himalaya is the most preferred brand in the Face Wash category. It is our responsibility to educate consumers with scientific proof that Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash is the ‘most efficacious’ and ‘the best’ solution for pimple free healthy skin”. Through our language of science, this campaign resonates with the teenagers who encounter first pimple and are curious as well as apprehensive of how to deal with it and demonstrates the reason for them to switch from soap to the right face cleanser for pimples.
Sourav Chakravarty, brand manager – Face Wash, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “This communication assures consumers of Himalaya Purifying Neem Facewash as the science-based solution to their pimple problem that comes from the trusted house of Himalaya. In addition to the thematic film, we are also persuading consumers to let go of the 4 common excuses that hinder their switch from soap to the right face cleanser and present the right solution in a quirky, engaging way in the form of short films”
Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications India, says, “The story of Didi advising Chhutki on how to get rid of her pehla pimple works so well for the brand, we want to stay true to it, gently evolving it over executions—just as gently as the brand works on skin to heal pimples. The petal test is the latest edition of our communication. It’s fresh. And it’s convincing."
Anirban Mozumdar, chief strategy officer, 82.5 Communications, India, says, “The world of Himalaya purifying Neem face wash celebrates the nok-jhok (light-hearted banter) common between sisters. When the first pimple appears, it brings with it myriad questions, confusions, and insecurities – we find that the recent empathy of an elder sister, who has been through it is comforting and reassuring at the same time for the young teenager. In this edition, we celebrate the new Gen-Z dynamic of inquisitiveness – never taking anything for granted or at face value. Always wanting to know the how behind the wow. Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash then proves itself – through science.”
Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, group creative directors, 82.5 Communications – South, further elaborates, “Himalaya Purifying Neem Facewash is clinically proven to remove pimples, unlike soaps which only worsen them. And we had the petal test to prove it too. All we wanted to do was convince all the Chhutkis that their pehla pimple needs the care of Himalaya. And that’s how ‘Pimple ke liye soap ki nahi, science ki maano’ came about, not only in our thematic film but also in the fun shorties.”
Credits:
Agency – 82.5 Communications
Chairman & Chief Creative Officer – Sumanto Chattopadhyay
Production house – Roger That Production
Executive Producer: Prasanna Bhende
Producer: Kimaya Bhende