Himalaya launches new TVC campaign showcasing the science to solve pimples

The campaign is based on the story of a teenager who, on getting her first pimple asks her elder sister of the science behind pimples. The elder sister shares her knowledge and tells her worried younger sister that the best way to manage pimples is to keep the facial skin healthy and avoid using soap on face, which could make pimples come back again. To this, the teenager skeptically asks her why she should not use soap. The elder sister then demonstrates with a comparative test on a flower petal (connoting facial skin) how soap can damage skin and lead to recurrence of pimples while Himalaya Purifying Neem Face Wash which has the goodness of Neem and Turmeric is clinically proven to prevent pimples and give healthy skin.