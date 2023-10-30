Himalaya Men launches #RemindHer campaign against breast cancer

The brand has shared a campaign film, produced and directed by Social Panga.
Himalaya Men, a vertical of Himalaya Wellness Company, has launched #RemindHer campaign, an initiative to raise awareness around breast cancer.
The campaign is launched during Breast Cancer awareness month to urge men to reach out to women in their life, reminding them to take care of themselves. It is built on the simple insight of how in a society where women recall myriad details, from birthdays to the smallest of life's milestones, one thing they frequently overlook is self-care.
As part of the activity, Himalaya Men has created a microsite https://remindher.himalayawellness.in/, where men can write customized messages and share the self-examination steps with women they care for. Women can also log in and take tests themselves. A film has also been made that speaks of the insight in an engaging, relatable manner.
It will be promoted across various digital and social media channels.
Archana Sudarsan, creative director at Social Panga, said, "Being a woman, I know the thought of taking care of self comes last to our breed. This campaign is an attempt to get men to join the fight against breast cancer and give women a little more motivation to examine, investigate and stay safe."
Manik Sharma, brand manager, Himalaya Face Wash, added, “It is said that women don’t forget anything easily, but we often see that with their daily hustle, their health takes a back seat. This campaign is an urge to every man to remind every woman in his life to self-assess herself and educate other women in her life.”
Pratheep Kumar, media manager, Himalaya Skin Care, commented , “This was an exciting project to be a part of since the beginning when the team brought the idea to us. We believed in the simplicity of the insight that is commonly prevalent yet so under-represented.”
