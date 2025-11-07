Himalaya partners with Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team for new serum body lotion campaign

Himalaya Wellness, the personal care brand has partnered with the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team to launch its new campaign #StrongWomenSoftSkin, introducing the Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Serum Body Lotion.This collaboration celebrates women who push boundaries and face challenges with resilience.

The digital video campaign features the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team. It opens in a locker room, where athletes reach for the Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Serum Body Lotion before taking to the ice. The film draws a parallel between the lotion’s deep, protective nourishment and the athletes’ strength and resilience, showcasing its ability to keep skin moisturised even in the most extreme winter conditions.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director- consumer products division, Himalaya Wellness, said, “Partnering with the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team allows us to celebrate strength and resilience - values that have always been at the heart of Himalaya Wellness. Through this collaboration, we aim to inspire confidence and remind women that while they chase their goals, Himalaya Lotion cares for their skin every step of the way.”

“This campaign with the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team truly reflects what our product stands for - endurance, care, and protection that last even in the toughest conditions. It also reinforces our commitment to innovation rooted in nature and aligned with evolving consumer needs.

From supporting initiatives like the Women’s Premier League to mentoring through our 1derwoman program, our commitment has always been to nurture potential and power dreams. As champions of women’s progress, we’re proud to stand behind those who play with heart, lead with purpose, and inspire a generation to rise both on and off the field,” added Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director – Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness

Harjinder Singh, general secretary, Ice Hockey Association of India said, “Playing on ice demands exceptional strength, focus, and resilience. Our partnership with Himalaya Wellness feels like a perfect match — their philosophy of care and protection mirrors our approach to training and performance, where we push boundaries and stay strong even in the harshest conditions.”

Sunita Murthi, co-founder, Chapter 5, commented, “The idea was to create a narrative that connects the spirit of sport with personal care. #StrongWomenSoftSkin shows that just as athletes rely on resilience and endurance to face challenges, the skin too deserves care that stands strong in every condition.”