Himalaya Pure Hands launches TVC campaign encouraging parents to let their kids explore!

Rajiv Sinha, brand manager - Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, says, “Our Pure Hands portfolio comprising of the range of hand washes ensures total hand hygiene for all our consumers. Seeing the world through the curious eyes of a child, this TVC encourages us to recognize how important it is for them to explore, build, create and learn with their hands. Through the ‘Let Kids Be Kids’ TVC campaign, we wish to assure our consumers that Pure Hands is there to take care of their child’s hand hygiene, while they go back into the world and be their inquisitive selves without fear”.