Himalaya Pure Hands, on Global Handwashing Day, launches its new campaign, “#Saafhaathsekhaaiye"

Himalaya Wellness Company, one of India’s leading wellness brands, unveils its new campaign, “#Saafhaathsekhaaiye” on Global Handwashing Day to encourage Indians to keep enjoying their food the way they like it the most – with their hands. Every year, Global Handwashing Day is celebrated on the 15th of October to find creative ways to urge people to mind their hand hygiene. To join this cause, Himalaya has partnered with Piyush Mishra for a musical video encouraging people to pursue their love of eating with their hands but washing them before they do so. The video, curated by Himalaya, aims to help foster the importance of keeping our cultural roots intact while embracing new habits to stay healthy and safe with Himalaya Pure Hands.