Himalaya teams up with RCB Women to spotlight next generation of cricketers

Himalaya Wellness has launched a new digital campaign, ‘Remember Her Face’, in collaboration with the RCB Women’s team, marking the fourth year of their association. The initiative shifts attention from established players to young girls training at the grassroots level of women’s cricket.

The film features RCB players Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil engaging with young aspirants during training sessions and coaching drills. Set in everyday environments, the campaign highlights early-stage talent and the role of mentorship before public recognition arrives.

The campaign is part of the Himalaya 1derwoman Initiative, which focuses on training and coaching girls across India to improve access and confidence in women’s cricket.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director – Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness shared: “This is the fourth year of Himalaya’s collaboration with RCB Women’s team marking an important milestone for us. As women’s cricket enters a defining phase in India, we’re proud to back initiatives that empower young girls and create impact beyond the field.”

Ragini Hariharan, marketing director – Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness said: “At Himalaya Wellness, we believe confidence is built early through opportunity, encouragement, and belief. The 1derWoman initiative reflects our commitment to nurturing young girls to step forward, by giving them the platforms, visibility, and support they need to pursue their potential.”

Abhishek Ashat, general manager – Beauty & Face Care, Himalaya Wellness said: “Remember Her Face is not just a campaign, but a heartfelt continuation of our commitment to nurturing grassroots talent and reshaping how women’s sport is seen and supported. By spotlighting young girls and their journeys, we hope to inspire communities to recognize potential early and champion it collectively.”

Speaking about the creative approach, Naveen Raman, EVP & head (South), 82.5 Communications said: “‘Remember Her Face’ celebrates the next generation of women cricketers—new faces ready to be seen, celebrated, and remembered. We at 82.5 Communications are proud to shape this for the fourth consecutive year with Himalaya Facecare and RCB.”