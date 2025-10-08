Himalaya unveils ‘Unspot Your Natural Glow’ with Mithila Palkar

Himalaya Wellness has launched a new campaign for its Turmeric Range titled ‘Unspot Your Natural Glow’, featuring actor Mithila Palkar. The campaign coincides with International Turmeric Day on October 8 and marks a step forward in Himalaya’s beauty portfolio — blending nature with science to redefine skincare for the modern Indian woman.

The campaign highlights the idea that beauty is not about artificial perfection but about embracing natural confidence. The Turmeric Range — which includes a face wash, serum, and dark spot clearing cream — aims to address uneven skin tone and dark spots using a formula powered by organic turmeric, niacinamide, and glycolic acid.

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, business director – Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness, said: “This range is our answer to that need — a fusion of nature and science that not only clears dark spots but reveals the skin’s natural glow.”

The campaign’s visuals are set in a golden-hour backdrop illuminated by fireflies — a metaphor for glowing skin. Mithila Palkar, said: “I truly connect with the idea of celebrating your natural skin. In a world obsessed with filters and perfection, Himalaya’s message feels refreshing and empowering.”

Ragini Hariharan, marketing director – Beauty & Personal Care, said: “This campaign is a celebration of the modern woman — discerning, confident, and looking for skincare that aligns with her values. By combining turmeric with niacinamide and glycolic acid, we’re offering results that are both effective and trustworthy.”

Abhishek Ashat, general manager – Face Care Category, Himalaya Wellness, said: “With the Unspot Your Natural Glow campaign, the Himalaya Turmeric range addresses one of the most common skin concerns — dark spots. By blending organically sourced turmeric with niacinamide and glycolic acid, we’ve created a clinically tested formula that clears dark spots and reveals natural glow.”

The campaign will be promoted across digital, retail, and outdoor channels, supported by an influencer-led activation on International Turmeric Day, where creators will spotlight turmeric’s benefits in skincare.