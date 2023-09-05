Himalaya Wellness Company challenges beauty stereotypes in its latest campaign

Commencing with a captivating time-lapse of the carefully arranged installation in the mall, the video portrays a creative whiteboard installed on the premises that has beauty stereotypes like “Only fair is beautiful,” “Tea makes your complexion black,” and “Girls look better when fair” written on it. These stereotypes that are prevalent in society are to be erased with the help of a duster – reminiscent of Himalaya's Rose Face Wash – symbolizing liberation from these constraints. The video captures the diverse reactions of mall visitors – curiosity, agreement, and a yearning for change, along with their unique experiences that they were kind enough to share.