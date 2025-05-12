Himalaya Wellness focuses on gum health with new campaign

Himalaya Wellness Company has launched the second edition of its #ItStartsWithGums campaign on Gum Health Day. The campaign uses a light approach, highlighting how healthy gums are essential for lasting oral health, a concept rooted in Ayurveda.

Himalaya has released two digital films, 'SOS' and 'Breath-checker,' as part of its #ItStartsWithGums campaign. The films use AI interactions to highlight common gum health issues, such as bleeding gums and bad breath, pointing out that healthy gums are essential for lasting oral health.

The campaign will roll out across multiple platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, supported by engaging digital displays at key transit hubs, influencer activations led by oral-health experts.

“Oral health begins at the foundation—the gums—and at Himalaya, we’re committed to addressing this essential but often overlooked aspect through the second edition of our #ItStartsWithGums campaign. This initiative goes beyond just raising awareness; it’s about changing behavior, encouraging early action, and empowering consumers to take charge of their gum health through simple, preventive steps. Because when your gums are healthy, everything else follows—starting from your smile to your overall well-being,” said Ragini Hariharan, marketing director, personal care and hygiene, Himalaya Wellness Company.

Studies show that many people have gum disease without realising it. On Gum Health Day, Himalaya aims to raise awareness and promote simple preventive routines for gum health.

“To specifically target gum health, we’ve developed Himalaya Ayurveda Gum Care Toothpaste, a holistic Ayurvedic formulation featuring 13 time-tested herbs grounded in Danta Swasthya practices. This powerful blend not only removes plaque and fights gum-harmful bacteria but also helps tighten and strengthen gum tissue for long-lasting protection,” added Ponnappa K.B, brand manager-consumer products division at Himalaya Wellness Company.

Sunitha Natarajan, director-digital strategy, Social Panga, shared, “This Gum Health Day marks Himalaya's return with our second oral health initiative, emphasising a crucial message: for good oral care, #ItStartsWithGums. In today's world, we seek answers, not just results. This insight inspired our campaign, featuring two films that engage in conversations with AI, debunking myths, and bringing gum care into everyday conversations. By blending traditional care with digital curiosity, we've created a relatable and impactful campaign that's hard to ignore.”