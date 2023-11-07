Himalaya Wellness launches campaign to boost brand awareness for Koflet Cough Syrup

The campaign aims to create widespread awareness during the peak cough season, from October to December.
Himalaya Wellness Company has recently revealed their new advertising campaign for Himalaya Koflet. The objective of this campaign is to enhance the recognition of Koflet cough syrup, which is beneficial for treating coughs caused by various factors. Koflet offers a safe and efficient solution for both dry and productive coughs in people of all ages.
Himalaya's research on consumer behavior provided interesting insights into how people buy cough syrups. The results showed that many consumers believe their cough will go away on its own, so they don't see a doctor. This understanding led Himalaya to identify a big problem with self-medication. A lot of people underestimate how serious their cough is, and when they do want to find a remedy, they often don't know which cough syrup to pick.
“Koflet's comprehensive campaign aims to be the all-round remedy for cough. The campaign highlights the efficacy of Koflet syrup and showcases the complete range of Koflet products, including lozenges and linctus. It positions Koflet as the all-rounder solution for different cough relief needs, bridging the gap for consumers searching for the right remedy,” says Vikas Bansi, business head-OTC, Himalaya Wellness Company.
Vikas further adds, “To ensure a comprehensive approach, the campaign will be launched nationwide. The target audience for Koflet is vast, encompassing both children and adults of all ages. The campaign will be activated across leading national and regional TV channels, ensuring a strong presence in critical markets like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Additionally, a radio campaign will run simultaneously in 30 metro and tier-1 cities, further enhancing brand awareness.”
