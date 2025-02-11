Himalaya Wellness uses Wahter bottles to showcase its Aloe Vera face wash

Wahter, an advertising and packaged drinking water brand, has announced a collaboration with Himalaya Wellness, a global brand in healthcare with a legacy of over nine decades in Ayurveda. As part of this partnership, Himalaya Hydrating Aloe Vera face wash will be featured on 11 lakh bottles of Shot by Wahter across the Mumbai region.

This collaboration brings together Himalaya’s trusted legacy and Shot by Wahter’s innovative advertising model, offering an avenue to connect with consumers in high-traffic retail spaces. Shot, with its vibrant, youth-centric design and widespread availability across General Trade, Modern Trade, and mom-and-pop stores, provides visibility for brands, turning a daily essential like a water bottle into a moving billboard.

Speaking about the partnership, Shubham Sharma, a spokesperson from Wahter said, “Partnering with Himalaya, a brand synonymous with trust and quality, is a proud moment for us. This collaboration validates our vision of turning Shot by Wahter into a dynamic platform where brands can connect with consumers in an authentic and impactful way. ”

Pratheep Kumar, media manager from Himalaya added, “We are excited by this association with Shot by Wahter. We wanted to create awareness around skin hydration through our Himalaya Hydrating Aloe Vera Face Wash variant and Shot by Wahter is a novel concept that perfectly aligned with the message we wanted to leave with the audience.“

Shot by Wahter was launched in November 2024 and has quickly gained traction in the market. Within just a few weeks, the product has received a positive response, selling more than 2 lakh bottles in off-season across various retail outlets. This partnership underscores a growing trend where brands like Himalaya are tapping into unconventional advertising platforms to reach digitally connected, younger audiences while maintaining their legacy of trust.