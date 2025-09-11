Himalayan Natural Mineral Water launches campaign film to celebrate clay artistry

Himalayan, The Natural Mineral Water, a brand from Tata Consumer Products, celebrated Himalayan Day annually on September by celebrating and supporting the Himalayan Communities. This year’s initiative featured a collaboration with five local artists from the Himalayas showcasing their exquisite work in the form of limited-edition hand-crafted packs that honour the region’s cultural heritage, a film taking viewers through their inspirations from the Himalayas, and limited-edition handcrafted collections.

Five Himalayan clay artists had each created limited quantities of handcrafted mugs inspired by their own connection with the Himalayas. Each numbered and signed collector’s item contains a 750ml glass bottle of Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, presented in a beautifully designed packaging that shares the artist’s story and the collection’s concept, all prepared by hand.

Partha Biswas, President and Head - RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products, said, “The Himalayas have always been our source, not just of pure water, but of inspiration, culture, and community. This Himalayan Day, we celebrate artisans whose handcrafted creations embody the serenity of the mountains while renewing our pledge to support the communities that call these ranges home. These artists have traced their home onto these mugs. These limited-edition handcrafted pieces represent months of dedicated work that will now reach consumers, bringing to life, the true talent of these craftsmen. Through initiatives like these, we aim to ensure that the pristine beauty and rich heritage of the Himalayas continue to flourish for generations to come and that these mountains are more than just scenery, they are life itself.”

The limited-edition collection will be exclusively available on BlinkIt in Delhi NCR from September 9 to celebrate Himalayan Day. Beyond the limited collector’s pieces, the five artist designs will also be featured on Himalayan’s Artist Edition 1L PET bottles, available PAN India starting September 9. This expansion ensures the artists’ work reaches consumers nationwide while maintaining the authentic Himalayan aesthetic across the brand’s portfolio.

Anuraag Khandelwal - Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, said, “At Tata Consumer Products and 82.5, we began with a simple question: how do we bring the soul of the Himalayas to people who may seldom wake up to them each day? Not as a campaign, but as an experience that feels as close as possible to being there. Partnering with a curator, artists and filmmakers from the Himalayan regions, made this journey deeply rewarding - reminding us that when we stay true to culture and community, brands don’t just get built, they grow meaningfully. Sometimes, it’s as simple as sharing peace - one sip at a time.

Supporting the limited-edition launch is a film following the five artists as they draw inspiration from the Himalayas’ grandeur and intimate details, from flowing rivers and pinecone patterns to mountain stone contours and traditional homes. Guided by curator Reyaz, the film captures each artist’s unique connection with the land.

The film opens with the five artists exploring their mountain environment, sharing personal reflections on their inspiration—from Elodie’s fascination with the “micro world” of insects and plants, to Rishav’s childhood connection with pinecones, and Lipok’s philosophy of flowing “like the river”. The narrative then follows Tata Consumer Products’ President – RTD Business, Partha Biswas, as he travels to Andretta, walking through lush green landscapes to curator Reyaz’s studio. Viewers witness authentic moments as Biswas experiences clay texture at Rishav’s workshop, observes the delicate art of “pulling” mugs on the wheel at Lipok’s studio, and watches stories come alive under Elodie’s carving hands. The film culminates with the reveal of all five finished mugs, capturing Mr. Biswas’s amazement at the artistry.

“Each artist has built their own relationship with the Himalayas; for some, it is peace; for others, a sense of home,” said Reyaz, Curator. “This collaboration with Himalayan Natural Mineral Water ensures their craft reaches beyond local markets, building sustainable livelihoods while keeping traditional pottery techniques alive for future generations.”

Observed annually, Himalayan Day honours the communities that are the vital force of the mighty ranges. The brand’s mission extends beyond delivering pristine water to preserving culture, supporting livelihoods, and empowering people who have lived in harmony with the mountains for generations.