Himesh Reshammiya dons Ravi Kumar avatar for KFC’s Epic Savers campaign

After setting stages ablaze with his pan-India tour, Himesh Reshammiya is back- this time not just as the singer-composer we know and love, but in his unforgettable Ravi Kumar avatar.

Sunglasses in hand, hair blowing in slow motion, and swag dialled all the way up, Ravi Kumar makes his grand restaurant entry in a way only Himesh can. His message? Nothing in this world can truly be epic without his seal of approval. As he declares, “Duniya mein kuch bhi epic nahi hota jab tak Ravi Kumar na kahe. Aur Tom ka mission, IIT mein admission, aur Ravi Kumar ka permission... teeno almost impossible hai.”

And then comes the magic, Himesh’s brand-new track that fuses his trademark style with the charm of Ravi Kumar. The song bursts to life with his signature high notes, catchy hooks, and playful wordplay: “Milega ek bucket mein, 9 piece 299 mein. Dil ki chahal pahal mein, Taste ke swag mahal mein…”

What starts as a quirky scene soon turns into a lively performance, with Himesh bringing his signature energy and style to the screen. With this latest drop, he blends drama, music, and entertainment, adding his larger-than-life Ravi Kumar persona to KFC’s Epic Savers campaign.



