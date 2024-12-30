Himesh Reshammiya lends his 2000s style to Swiggy's new Instamart ad

Swiggy Instamart has unveiled a new campaign for the New Year. Featuring Bollywood’s musical icon Himesh Reshammiya, the new ad blends the festive spirit with a witty twist on political news coverage, with Reshammiya donning a new political avatar.

Advertisment

In the film, Himesh Reshammiya is seen addressing a large crowd while delivering a "breaking news" announcement about a new "party" he’s launching. But here’s the twist—this "party" is not what everyone expects! With his signature style and dramatic flair, Himesh declares, “Ek party jo kabhi khatam na ho,” promising a never-ending New Year’s celebration. He then announces that this party is for "Evivaan"—taking inspiration from his hit songs, he energises the crowd, saying, “Iss party mein kaam hai tera tera, tera tera!” a recreation of his iconic lyric from the song 'Naam Hai Tera'.

Rohit Kapoor, who is the CEO of Food Marketplace at Swiggy, took to his socials to share the new campaign. "I thought I knew everything about Himesh: the man, the legend, chartbuster machine, movie star. Lekin marketing team new aaj 'Evivaan' cult see introduce kar diya", his post caption reads.

I thought I knew everything about Himesh: the man, the legend, chartbuster machine, movie star. Lekin marketing team ne aaj “Evivaan” cult se introduce kar diya 😅



From Lord Himesh fan pages to millions of comments, it’s clear he’s a phenomenon.



Happy New Year to evivaan! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/me5UymyiTq — Rohit Kapoor (@rohitisb) December 28, 2024

In the ad, Reshammiya introduces his party’s new “yojna,” called C.A.P. (Chalo Aur Party Karo), ensuring that no one misses out on the party suroor. The ad appears to have put together multiple pop-culture references related to Reshammiya, in the context of the film plot.

Commenting on the campaign, Mayur Hola, VP of marketing, Swiggy said, "We wanted to kick off the New Year celebrations with a fun twist on pop culture, all in true Swiggy Instamart style. Featuring Himesh Reshammiya’s iconic tunes and a playful take on launching a political party, we've made sure Swiggy Instamart is there when you need it this New Year. Whether it's groceries or all the essentials like snacks, makeup, decorations, or even electronics, for an epic celebration, Swiggy Instamart is here to make sure the party never stops.”

With the campaign, the q-comm platform is aiming to position itself as a perfect companion for the party enthusiasts in the spirit of New Year's Eve.