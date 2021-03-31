Hindware Appliances’ new foldable air cooler is a major design overhaul for the segment

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group, the film opens with an old man plonking on a couch, complaining about the hot city weather to his son, whom he has come to visit. Busy making tea in the kitchen, the son hears his father’s protests and simply responds, “kholdo” (open it). Confused, the old man unbuttons his shirt, and gradually all his clothes, assuming his son was asking him to undress. When the son finally walks into the living room and finds his father sitting on the couch in nothing but vest and boxers, he points to the foldable Hindware Snowcrest i-Fold Air cooler right next to his father, finally putting an end to the comedy of errors. The film then shifts its focus to the i-Fold’s innovative easy-to-store ability with powerful cooling and concludes by highlighting how the product is a perfect fit for all seasons.