Hindware Appliances’ new foldable air cooler is a major design overhaul for the segment

Hindware Appliances’ new campaign ‘‘Summers mein kare cold, winters mein ho jaaye fold’ supports the launch of Hindware Snowcrest i-Fold, a foldable air cooler. The company aims to expand its offering in the air cooler segment with i-Fold, an air cooler that can be folded up for easy storage when not in use.
Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group, the film opens with an old man plonking on a couch, complaining about the hot city weather to his son, whom he has come to visit. Busy making tea in the kitchen, the son hears his father’s protests and simply responds, “kholdo” (open it). Confused, the old man unbuttons his shirt, and gradually all his clothes, assuming his son was asking him to undress. When the son finally walks into the living room and finds his father sitting on the couch in nothing but vest and boxers, he points to the foldable Hindware Snowcrest i-Fold Air cooler right next to his father, finally putting an end to the comedy of errors. The film then shifts its focus to the i-Fold’s innovative easy-to-store ability with powerful cooling and concludes by highlighting how the product is a perfect fit for all seasons.
The 360 degree integrated campaign will be visible on platforms such as TV, print, and digital. The campaign will feature across electronic, print, and digital media platforms for widespread reach, and will air on 24 television channels including GEC Sony Sab, and prominent news channels such as AAJ TAK, NDTV, and ABP Network amongst others. It will also go live on Hindware Appliances social media channels like Facebook, YouTube & Instagram for better targeting.
It will also be available in other regional languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam. The TVC will run across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and North Eastern states.
Rakesh Kaul, CEO and whole time director, Somany Home Innovation, said, “As a company, innovation is at the core of every product we introduce for our customers. Hindware Snowcrest i-Fold is no exception. With i-Fold, we want to offer every Indian home a wholesome solution, not for just summers but for the seasons that follow as well. And now that we have built this summer ready, easy-to-store, powerful air-cooling device, we can’t wait for our customers to make the most of it.”
Kaul added, “i-Fold is a one-of-a-kind product, so it had to have a one-of-a-kind campaign. After several scribbled notes and incredible brainstorming sessions, we finally narrowed down on ‘Summers mein kare cold, winters mein ho jaaye fold,’ to perfectly articulate the soul of the product. When finalizing the TVC, we ensured that the entire property was laden with the same elements of fun and simplicity as the tagline, thus truly resonating with the i-Fold’s remarkable offerings.”
Credits:
Creative Agency: DDB Mudra
Creative: Rahul Mathew (National Creative Director), Sarthak Sharma, Priyanka Sabharwal
Business: Ashutosh Sawhney, Vineet Kindra, Sonali Chowdhury, Pranav Kapoor
Strategy: Aditya Banerjee
Production House: Fingerprint Films
Director: Karan Shetty
