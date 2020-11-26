Hindware appoints Grapes Digital to handle digital duties

We found Grapes Digital’s work engaging and delivering on the parameters similar to our business objectives. We are looking forward to a great partnership with Grapes Digital to take Hindware to newer heights”

Speaking on the win, Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO, Grapes Digital said, “We are delighted that our deep and extensive understanding of digital media and the strong team of creative minds have helped us win the mandate for Hindware in their digital outreach. It is an exciting opportunity and we are looking forward to delivering result-oriented strategies through the creative use of the digital world.”