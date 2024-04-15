Hindware Italian Collection launches ‘5 Star Bathrooms’ ad ft. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Hindware, the country'sbathware company, launched a latest ad campaign ‘5 Star Bathrooms’ for its brand Hindware Italian Collection. Featuring cricket icons from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, the ad captures their chemistry, while their taste and style complement the elegance of the Hindware Italian Collection’s product offering.
The ad campaign is conceptualised and created by Mullen Lintas team brings forth the brand promise of ‘5 Star Bathrooms’, accentuating the luxurious and indulgent experience offered by the Hindware Italian Collection. Crafted with the finest materials and excellent craftsmanship, each product promises elegance and a luxurious feel. The campaign features products from the coloured sanitaryware series Pine Matt Collection, Hues Faucet Range including the newly launched Thermostatic Divertor, Multifunction Shower and LED Mirrors products.
The campaign is integrated across various platforms, including selective matches during news segments on Connected TV, digital and social media channels, OTT platforms, and print media.
Commenting on the announcement, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO – Hindware Bath & Tiles business, said, "At Hindware, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of bathroom solutions, continually striving to redefine luxury and comfort. Through our new ad campaign, we aim to showcase how the Hindware Italian Collection seamlessly brings the essence of a 5-star bathroom experience at home. Our partnership with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team and esteemed cricket stars serves to enhance the allure of our collection, infusing it with a captivating celebrity charm that resonates with our audience. We believe this TVC will strike a chord with consumers who seek luxury and sophistication in every aspect of their lives.”
Arunima Yadav, VP and head of marketing, Hindware Bath & Tiles Business, further added, “We are thrilled to introduce our latest ad campaign ‘5-Star Bathrooms’, featuring cricket legends who are cherished by fans across the country. The ad captures the playful chemistry of the RCB team players making it endearing to watch. We understand the aspirations and expectations of our consumers who are exposed to the global trends and our brand promise '5-Star Bathrooms' reflects this. We are confident that through this ad campaign, we will be able to connect with a wider audience and further solidify our brand connect with them.”
Ram Cobain, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas shared, “As human beings, we are always judging/rating things and experiences. We used this deep-seated common behaviour to make an uncommon point about Hindware Italian Collection bathrooms – that they are truly 5-star. To write a cricketing spot with super-busy cricket stars meant we had to be snappy, tight, and simple. We’re happy we could be charming and hopefully sticky as well."