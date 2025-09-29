Hindware launches ‘Designed for Sukoon’ to redefine home comfort

Hindware, bathware, tiles, and consumer appliances brand, has introduced its new brand positioning, ‘Designed for Sukoon’. The campaign reimagines homes as sanctuaries that go beyond functionality to offer wellbeing and comfort. Conceptualised by MullenLowe Lintas Group, it reflects Hindware’s focus on creating a warm and inviting world for consumers filled with calm, care, and comfort.

The ‘Designed for Sukoon’ idea comes alive through innovations like a multifunction shower that mimics monsoon rain, a smart WC with a warm seat, splash-free faucets, vibrant washbasins, IoT chimney with Maxx Silence Technology, and premium tiles that blend durability with design.

Shashvat Somany, head of strategy, Somany Impresa Group and Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, Hindware said: “For over six decades, Hindware has been synonymous with innovation, quality, and trust. With Hindware ‘Designed for Sukoon’, we are entering an exciting new chapter that unifies our portfolio of Bathware, Tiles, and Kitchen appliances under one positioning. This campaign celebrates blending design, technology, and emotion to transform every home into a sanctuary of peace and comfort.”

Nirupam Sahay, CEO, Hindware, said: “At Hindware, our endeavour is to move beyond functionality and create solutions that enrich everyday living. With Hindware ‘Designed for Sukoon’, we are showcasing how design and innovation come together to transform a house into a home that nurtures peace, comfort, and care.”

Arunima Yadav, head of marketing, Hindware said: “Through Hindware Designed for Sukoon, we are honouring our brand’s legacy of trust and emotional connection while speaking to today’s consumers with fresh storytelling.”

Ram Cobain, CCO, Mullen Lintas, said: “Technology can often feel cold. But done right, it can be warm and human. ‘Sukoon’ is not just a campaign but a design philosophy present across every Hindware product and experience.”

The campaign will run across TV, OTT, digital, print, cinema, OOH, and social platforms with influencer collaborations to expand its reach.