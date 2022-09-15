Hindware launches new TVC with Tamannaah Bhatia and wrestler ‘The Great’ Khali for its Italian Collection

Speaking about the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, chief executive officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware, said, “We’re pleased to launch our new brand campaign film for Hindware Italian Tiles, ‘Go Larger Than Life’. As a brand, our efforts have always been to introduce new products keeping in mind the consumer demands. In the last decade, the ceramic tiles industry has been growing steadily, aided by increased spending on housing reconstruction rapid urbanization and shift in consumer preferences. Owing to the growth, we are pleased to introduce our range of extra-large premium range of experiential tiles for the discerning consumer”