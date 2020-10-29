HiPi release four ads for its “HPL Roast” campaign...

... where people roast each other and is a fun take on how rival fans have a go at each other.
The Dream11 IPL has not just captured audience eyeballs who were thirsty for some exciting cricket action after months of lockdowns, it also helped brands to push forward their offerings and help start the engine of economic recovery.
Take HiPi, ZEE5’s short-form video app that amid the IPL introduced the HiPi Premier League – eight exciting teams who are tasked with creating fun short videos to entertain audiences.
And to further the fun, HiPi has released four ads for its digital campaign “HPL Roast”. As per the press note, the ads were created to promote HiPi’s core brand proposition of offering cross-genre content aimed to entertain a diverse user base with varying tastes.
The films feature witty banter in four different scenarios where cricket fans are either at loggerheads with each other or are battling it out with non-enthusiasts.
Speaking about the launch of this digital campaign, Manish Kalra, Senior Vice President & Head AVOD, ZEE5 India, said, “HiPi has been launched with an intention of offering a platform where India can create the most ingenious and exciting content with the help of state-of-the-art features. With HiPi Premier League, we aim to cash in on India’s immense love for cricket and entertainment. And with these HPL Roast films, we aim to inform people about HiPi’s strongest USP – that it is home to a diverse set of engaging content which will appeal to a varied cross-section of tastes.”
He further added, “HiPi is a perfect platform for content consumers and creators alike. Since the beta launch of HiPi on ZEE5, we’ve garnered an unprecedented 21mn news user installs, with 43mn existing ZEE5 users upgrading to HiPi. We have already roped in 400+ influencers onto HiPi, 70+ ZEE TV celebrities, and aim to add 100+ by the end of this year. With this strong growth trajectory, HiPi is taking ZEE5 one step closer to its ambition of becoming India’s #1 Entertainment Super-App.”