Hisense appoints Ravindra Jadeja as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the collaboration, Pranab Mohanty, CEO of Hisense India, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ravindra Jadeja into the Hisense family as our brand ambassador for the Television, AC, and Refrigerator categories. This announcement is strategically timed with the cricket world cup starting in India soon and his exceptional skills, both on and off the cricket field, make him the perfect embodiment of our brand's values. We believe that his association with Hisense will resonate with our young and aspirational consumers. Our deep understanding of the market underscores our commitment to reaching the very heart of Indian consumers, where their passion points lie, and we are determined to create a profound impact in their minds."