Hisense India launches Diwali TVC highlighting family, light and togetherness

Hisense has launched its latest Diwali TV commercial in India, featuring Bengali actress Monami Ghosh and South Indian actor-influencer Ashwin Kumar. The film captures the festive spirit of joy, family, and light while showcasing Hisense products like the U7Q MiniLED TV and AC, designed to enhance home entertainment and comfort.

“Diwali and the festivals around it is a time in India when families come together, upgrade their lifestyles, and prefer buying electronics considered auspicious during this period. Through this film, we wanted to showcase how Hisense products enhance these special moments, bringing entertainment and comfort integrated with global technology into Indian homes,” said Pankaj Rana, ceo, Hisense India.

The campaign has been rolled out nationally on OTT/CTV platforms such as JioHotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and YouTube, as well as regional platforms like Aha, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Tarang+. It is also running during Asia Cup 2025 matches, including the finale, alongside promotions across over 50 tech and news publishers.

Produced by ArtE Media, the campaign runs for four weeks from September 23, 2025, with festive offers on TVs and air conditioners, reinforcing Hisense’s focus on delivering advanced home entertainment while celebrating meaningful family moments.