“Hit me up” takes an entirely new turn in Dorito’s ad with Kartik Aaryan

He was to give his number to Sanjana Sanghi but decided to let his bat do the talking.
They say impressions matter but not on the scale nacho brand Doritos and Wunderman Thompson imagined for this ad campaign.
Actor and brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan wants to share his mobile number with model and actor Sanjana Sanghi during a college cricket match. Simple enough but, like Bollywood’s love for the extravagant, Aaryan tells Sanjana to take the rest of his number from the scoreboard; what follows is a blitz of sixes and fours, where Kartik smashes the bowler all around – giving the girl his mobile number. All because the opponent team’s bowler mocks Kartik for being ‘all talk and no game’.
This was Dorito’s ‘For The Bold’ campaign.
Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India shares the brand’s inspiration for the campaign, “At Doritos, we believe that today’s generation exemplifies bold self-expression like no other, and we aim to put this attitude at the heart of everything that we do. This campaign not just epitomizes this belief, but is also fun, fresh, and larger than life. We are confident that this new campaign will connect with the audience and encourage them to express themselves, in their own bold ways.
Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, expresses that, “With the tooth-rattling loud crunch of Doritos, we salute the courageous personality of the bold tribe. As the tagline “For the Bold” suggests, Doritos enables you to be you. Bite into Doritos along with Kartik and hear the loud satisfying crunch of this intensely flavoured corn chip as you enjoy this new campaign from the brand.”
AGENCY CREDITS
Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson
WPP Lead: PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra
Chief Creative Officer: Senthil Kumar
Executive Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty
Strategy Leads: Atishi Pradhan & Arnab Datta Chaudhuri
Creative Directors: Sameer Kumar & Chetan Malvi
Copywriter: Aakash Aher
Film Department: Mandeep Singh
Account Management: Binay Mehra & Gunik Kaur Gambhir
Production House: The Pack
Director: Vivek Kakkad
Producer: Leejude Dsouza